AMMAN — Jordan’s electronic gaming industry has experienced rapid growth over the past two years, driven by the vision and support of HRH Crown Prince Hussein, who has championed digital transformation, innovation, and youth empowerment as pillars of the Kingdom’s economic development.

Reports estimated Jordan’s gaming market at $312.8 million in 2024, expecting the value to nearly double by 2030 at an annual growth rate of 11.5 per cent, said Dania Saeed, programme coordinator for game design and development at Al Hussein Technical University (HTU), according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

She added that the sector offers promising opportunities in programming, game production, digital exports, and e-sports, which have emerged as a new economic driver attracting investment and sponsorship.

Saeed highlighted that HTU, an initiative of the Crown Prince Foundation, launched Jordan’s first academic programme in game design and development two years ago, preparing a new generation of competitive developers through applied education, real-world projects, and collaboration with leading companies.

Founder and CEO of Tamatem Games Hussam Hammo said that the Crown Prince has helped position gaming as a key component of Jordan’s digital economy, raising awareness of its potential to foster creativity, innovation, and employment for young Jordanians.

He added that government initiatives, specialised labs, academies, and major gaming events have created opportunities for local and international investment.

CEO of Maysalward Nour Khrais noted that the Crown Prince’s support for the Jordan Gaming Lab, launched by the King Abdullah II Fund for Development, and the Aqaba Gaming Lab in 2016, has been instrumental in nurturing young talent beyond Amman and Irbid.

Khrais said that Jordan is now considered a leading regional gaming hub, supported by a creative youth talent pool, institutional backing, and an integrated ecosystem of education, policies, entrepreneurship, and regional partnerships.

He also highlighted that the National Strategy for Games and E-Sports 2023–2027, which includes four national centres, aims to contribute 3 per cent to GDP, create 3,000 jobs, attract investment, and support startups, aligning with the Economic Modernisation Vision 2033.

The international success of Jordanian companies demonstrates the Kingdom’s creative potential and growing global credibility in the gaming sector, he added.

