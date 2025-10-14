AMMAN — HRH Crown Prince Hussein met with leaders of British technology institutions in London on Monday, on the sidelines of the Jordan-UK Tech Connect Forum, to discuss opportunities for cooperation in various technological fields.

Speaking with Ian Hogarth, a partner at investment platform Plural, the Crown Prince discussed opportunities in the areas of governance and regulation of artificial intelligence standards in the public sector, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Royal Highness also met with Chester King, president of British Esports, where they touched on ways to enhance cooperation and coordination between the Jordanian and British esports federations.

The Crown Prince highlighted the importance of exchanging experiences in education, and vocational and technical training in the fields of electronic game design and production.

During a meeting with David Rickard, a partner at Everest Group, which specialises in providing external technology services, His Royal Highness discussed potential collaborations with the Jordan Source programme, with the aim of enhancing Jordan’s performance in the technology sector at the international level, and to consolidate its position as the region’s go-to destination for business and IT outsourcing services and solutions.

Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Smeirat, Jordan’s Ambassador to the UK Manar Dabbas, and Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain attended the meetings.

