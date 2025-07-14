AMMAN — Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh on Saturday conducted an inspection visit to the Rehab Power Plant, underscoring the importance of ensuring the power system’s readiness to meet electricity demand during the summer season.

The visit is part of ongoing efforts to monitor the preparedness of the national electrical system and review the plant’s operational plans, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Kharabsheh commended the management and staff of the company for their efforts and expressed appreciation for their high level of readiness to meet consumer needs efficiently and reliably.

The minister and his accompanying delegation were received by Deputy Chairman of the Board Abdel Fattah Dardakeh, General Manager Sami Zwatten, and senior members of the plant’s management team.

During the visit, Zwatten briefed the minister on the plant’s operational readiness following comprehensive maintenance work carried out earlier in 2025. He highlighted the measures taken to enhance efficiency and ensure the delivery of electricity at optimal quality.

The plant currently contributes 270 megawatts to the national grid and is operated by a team of qualified and trained personnel, he said.

Kharabsheh was accompanied by National Electric Power Company (NEPCO) Director General Sufian Batayneh during a tour of the facility’s monitoring and control centre, which manages the plant’s operations in real time.

Rehab Power Plant Director Mohammad Shayyab provided an overview of the plant’s operational protocols and outlined its role in ensuring energy continuity during interruptions in the natural gas supply, noting that the plant switches to diesel fuel as an alternative. He also reviewed the plant’s emergency preparedness procedures.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

