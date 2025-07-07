MUSCAT: The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MoHT) reiterated in a statement its keenness to address appeals and calls to improve and expand services in Al Jabal Al Sharqi in the Wilayat of Al Hamra, as part of its ongoing efforts to upgrade key tourism sites across the Sultanate of Oman.

In coordination with the Governor’s Office of Al Dakhiliyah Governorate and relevant authorities, the ministry confirmed that the Governorate recently floated a tender for the construction of Al Jabal Al Sharqi Oasis project.

The initiative, which was announced in April this year, will help enhance basic public services in the area in line with the ministry’s tourism development strategies. The ministry also stated that efforts are underway in collaboration with the Governorate to implement elements of the 11th Five-Year Development Plan.

These include comprehensive service frameworks aimed at meeting the needs of major tourist sites and landmarks across the governorate, in parallel with the ministry’s broader tourism development agenda.

The ministry stressed its commitment to transforming Al Jabal Al Sharqi into a high-quality tourism destination with integrated tourism elements, while ensuring a delicate balance between tourism growth, environmental sustainability and preservation of the area’s natural features. It also underlined the need for relevant stakeholders to accelerate the implementation of agreed-upon development projects, and noted that it would take the necessary legal steps, including land reclamation measures for investment plots that remain undeveloped or have failed to meet the intended development projects.

