AMMAN — The International Monetary Fund (IMF) released data on Saturday that Jordan received a transfer of 97.8 million units of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) by the end of last month, equivalent to about USD134 million, as part of the Extended Facility (EFF) programme signed with the Fund.

On the other hand, Jordan paid the International Monetary Fund during the first half of this year about USD115.65 million distributed in several installments, according to Fund data monitored by Al Mamalaka TV.

During the first half of the same year, Jordan made a series of financial payments in compliance with installments due for previous financial facilities it received from the Fund, totalling 67.9 million SDU (equivalent to around USD93.1 million)

These payments included repayments under the Extended Facility and Rapid Financing (RFI) programme, distributed over 8.57 million SDR on March 27, 10.01 million units on May 8, and 36.44 million units on May 27 under rapid financing.

..In addition to June of 8.57 million and 4.29 million SDR units respectively.

On May 6, 2025, the Jordanian government also paid additional financial dues to the International Monetary Fund related to fees and interest on previous facilities, amounting to a total of 16.45 million SDR, equivalent to around USD22.55 million.

This comes within the framework of the EFF agreement signed between Jordan and the International Monetary Fund, which spans four years.

The framework aims to enhance financial stability, achieve a primary surplus, reduce public debt, stimulate economic growth led by the private sector, improve public financial efficiency and strengthen the social protection umbrella.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

