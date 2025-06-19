AMMAN — Minister of Public Works and Housing Maher Abul Samen and Director General of the Customs Department Major General Ahmad Akalik on Wednesday discussed key infrastructure projects aimed at modernising Jordan’s border facilities and enhancing customs procedures.

Talks during the meeting reviewed completed customs infrastructure designs and implementation tenders, including the new customs escort buildings in Wadi Al Yutum and Al Sultaniah, which will be overseen by the ministry’s technical teams, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Attending officials stressed that the tender for a new customs escort facility in Azraq is ready for issuance later this month.

discussions also covered constructing a secure truck lane for hazardous materials at the Omari border crossing, which will feature a “fully integrated” electronic gate, as well as the "Drive Thru" initiative to streamline customs procedures by establishing unified service windows at the end of inspection lanes.

The meeting also addressed operational challenges, particularly at the Omari border crossing, which is currently processing around 1,000 trucks per day.

Akalik highlighted upcoming improvements, including the implementation of the "escorted convoys" system in cooperation with security agencies and the launch of a pre-clearance system for goods starting next month to accelerate customs processing.

These projects align with Jordan’s broader customs modernisation strategy, which focuses on integrated management systems and the transition to a unified electronic environment.

Abul Samen reiterated the government’s commitment to transforming border crossings into “smart, efficient” systems that balance trade facilitation with national economic protection.

