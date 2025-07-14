Mira Developments has invested $3 million into the launch of MENA-focused real estate investment agency Percent&Co, according to a press release.

The new joint venture (JV) is developed to attract global investors seeking premium access to the UAE's rapidly expanding real estate market, which exceeded $71 billion in value.

The allocated investment will support strategic development, operational infrastructure, and team expansion.

Moreover, the agency plans to offer AI-powered solutions for personalized investment recommendations, automate business processes, and recruit top professionals in brokerage, analytics, and marketing.

Percent&Co enables international investors and entrepreneurs to access high-yield real estate deals, expert analytics, personalized investment support, concierge service, investment road shows, and high-level networking opportunities.

The agency partners with leading UAE developers, such as Emaar, Nakheel, Meraas, DAMAC, Sobha, Aldar, Mira Developments, OMNIYAT, Wasl, and many others.

Nikita Protsenko, Founder and CEO of Percent&Co, commented: "The MENA region, and Dubai especially, is quickly becoming a global hotspot for investment, thanks to forward-thinking government policies attracting global capital and a growing real estate market.”

The Dubai Land Department revealed that the UAE real estate market registered a 16% year-on-year (YoY) increase, with the market size surpassing $71 billion in 2023.

Dubai's real estate sector alone recorded AED 761 billion (around $207 billion) in transactions during 2024, marking a 20% surge compared to 2023.

Meanwhile, the average property prices in Dubai jumped by 18% for apartments and 20% for villas in 2024.

Over the next five years, Percent&Co seeks to expand into the key international markets across Europe and Asia, creating a globally trusted brand. This will foster Dubai’s position as a leading global real estate investment hub.

The firm’s strategy includes scaling its assets under management (AUM), managing large-scale investment portfolios, integrating advanced technology into its real estate services, and driving consistent growth in annual turnover.

