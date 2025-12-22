In line with its commitment to digitalising construction processes, Spanish infrastructure major Acciona said it has developed a new digital platform for monitoring the quality and maturity of concrete on its projects called DigiConcrete.

This digital tool improves the efficiency of quality control and traceability processes for structural concrete elements on site. It also enables real-time monitoring of on-site concrete placement by providing remote access to information on the concrete’s strength and progress, said Acciona in a statement.

Through dashboards, DigiConcrete accelerates the quality control and traceability processes of structural concrete on site by digitising data acquisition and facilitating compliance verification with applicable regulations (e.g., the new Structural Code).

Additionally, it keeps teams informed in real time of the maturity level of each implementation, reducing formwork and stripping times and improving activity coordination on site.

To achieve these goals, DigiConcrete uses innovative data capture technology such as optical character recognition (OCR) and wireless devices with high-precision temperature sensors, said the statement.

The platform is accessible on all mobile devices, tablets and computers, enabling seamless collaboration between on-site teams and technical offices, it added.

The Spanish group said the new tool is particularly well suited for projects in the Middle East, where high temperatures and demanding environmental conditions make precise monitoring of concrete curing and strength development especially critical.

The platform supports better decision-making in hot-climate construction environments, helping to mitigate risks associated with accelerated setting times, improve quality assurance, and optimise construction schedules. Its remote monitoring capabilities also add value to large-scale infrastructure and building projects typical of the region, it added.

Acciona said it has already implemented DigiConcrete in several construction projects in Spain, including the new Tax Agency headquarters in Valencia, the Palma de Mallorca Airport Terminal remodel, and road construction project in Zaragoza, with the platform positioned for further rollout across international projects, including the Middle East.

