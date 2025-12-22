Alfanar Projects has announced that it has secured a major contract from the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu (RCJY) for an underground cables project in Jizan City.

The scope of work includes design and construction of an underground cable project aimed at feeding the industrial area in Jizan City for Primary and Downstream Industries (JCPDI).

The agreement was signed by Basil Al Hakami, the Executive Regional Manager of Engineering Construction, represented Alfanar Projects at the signing ceremony, alongside Dr.Hussain Fadhli, CEO of Jazan City for Primary and Downstream Industries (JCPDI).

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).