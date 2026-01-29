Saudi Arabia is starting to make tough cost-cutting decisions, ordering changes across mega-projects in Neom, Jeddah and Riyadh.

The latest one to join the list is a planned 2034 World Cup stadium in Jeddah, according to a Bloomberg report.

Key changes involve redesigning The Line into a smaller, more modular project, delaying the 2029 Asian Winter Games at Trojena, and pausing the massive Mukaab skyscraper in Riyadh. The kingdom is shifting toward more pragmatic, financially sustainable, and ROI-focused development, while also reviewing projects in Jeddah.

According to the report, key cost-cutting measures and project changes include:

Neom and The Line: The flagship 170km linear city is being redesigned, significantly reducing its immediate scope. The focus is shifting to more manageable, modular, and commercially viable construction rather than the original, futuristic vision.

Trojena (2029 Asian Winter Games): Plans for the winter sports event are delayed. The high-altitude skiing district is being downsized, as the initial project was considered too ambitious, costly, and logistically impossible.

The Mukaab (Riyadh): Construction of the giant, cube-shaped skyscraper has been suspended for a review of its financial viability.

Jeddah and other projects: Developments around Jeddah, including the Qiddiya Coast entertainment island, are being reviewed, and a planned World Cup stadium there may not proceed.

The Public Investment Fund (PIF) is prioritising projects with higher ROI potential and increasing efforts to attract foreign investment and private-public partnerships.

These moves, following a period of high-spending announcements, represent a pragmatic pivot by Saudi leadership to balance economic development with fiscal responsibility amid volatile oil revenues and the need for long-term sustainability.

