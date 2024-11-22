Chinese companies have won most of the civil engineering contracts in a multi-billion-dollar project to expand high-speed rail network in Morocco, newspapers said on Friday.

Morocco split the project to build a 430-kilometre (km) high-speed railway from the Western Marrakesh city to Kneitra in the Northwest through Casablanca into eight lots which attracted several local and foreign companies, according to Sabah Amador and other dailies.

The total project value is more than 18.5 billion Moroccan dirhams ($1.86 billion).

A contract winner breakdown was published by the paper as follows:

- Contract 1 (63km) : MAD 3.4 billion ($343 million) - China Railway No 4 Engineering Group.

- Contract 2 (64km) : MAD4 billion ($404 million) - Shandong Hi-Speed Group.

- Contract 3 (67 km) : MAD 2.4 billion ($242.5 million) - consortium of GTR (France) and STAM (Morocco).

- Contract 4 (51km) : MAD 2.8 billion ($282.8 million) -TGCC (Morocco).

- Contract 5 (55km): MAD 1.8 billion ($181.8 million) - China Railway 20th Bureau Group (CRCC 20).

- Contract 6 (60km): MAD 2.1 billion ($212 million) - Jet Contractors (Morocco).

- Contract 7 (62km): MAD 2 billion ($202 million) - Groupe Mojazine (Morocco).

Recently, China Overseas Engineering Corporation (COVEC) was awarded a MAD 1.34 billion ($135 million) contract for the project but details about the lot number or length weren't disclosed.

Local news website Morocco World News, quoting French language news website Le360 reported last week that two more contracts (Lots 8 and 9) for construction of viaducts remain open for bidding.

