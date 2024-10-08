China’s Railway Shanhaiguan Bridge and Germany’s Vossloh Cogifer have won contracts worth $56.2 million to supply critical components for Morocco’s high-speed rail expansion.

The upgrades will support the Kénitra-Marrakech line, the nation’s most vital transport corridor, Morocco World News reported, citing a statement by the national railway operator (ONCF).

The contract worth $9 million awarded to the Chinese company includes the turnouts (movable track) for the conventional line, which will run parallel to the new high-speed route.

The high-speed line will extend from Kenitra, north of Rabat, to Marrakech, connecting major cities along the country’s Atlantic coast, the report said.

