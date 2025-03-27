Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority has proposed a new draft to further develop the investor categories on Nomu to give a boost to the parallel market

The proposed changes aim to ease the criteria and requirements for investors to be eligible to trade and invest in the market.

