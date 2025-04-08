Officials from Nigeria and Cameroon have expressed their countries' aspirations to strengthen cooperation with the United Arab Emirates by attracting quality investments in strategic sectors such as food security, infrastructure and energy – aimed at advancing vital projects and supporting sustainable development across Africa.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the second day of the AIM Investment Summit in Abu Dhabi, the officials highlighted the promising opportunities available in agriculture, industrial transformation, energy and other fields that offer UAE companies an expanded presence in African markets.

Abdulrahman Tumbido, Commissioner of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Tourism in Zamfara State, Nigeria, said the state is actively seeking strategic partnerships with Emirati investors in infrastructure. Advanced talks are underway to establish a gold refinery in Zamfara, in addition to exploring transport sector development with specialised UAE companies. He praised the UAE Chambers of Commerce for facilitating such partnerships.

Tumbido also pointed to Nigeria's fertile agricultural lands, which offer strong potential for agricultural investment. The government, he said, is introducing modern technologies to boost crop productivity and quality through partnerships with investors from the UAE and the wider Middle East in smart agriculture.

Shinwinsoh Boma Donatus, Director-General of the Investment Promotion Agency (IPA) Cameroon, stated that Cameroon is keen to expand cooperation with the UAE and Gulf countries across multiple economic sectors, with a focus on energy, agriculture, housing and waste management. He noted that these areas are strategic priorities in Cameroon’s industrial development plan.

He emphasised Cameroon's particular interest in working with the UAE to strengthen food security and acknowledged growing Emirati investor interest in new business opportunities across Africa, including in Cameroon. Several UAE companies have already begun investing, particularly in agriculture and services.

In the energy sector, Donatus said Cameroon is looking to grow its investments in renewable energy sources, including solar and wind. He noted that Cameroon holds a competitive edge in this vital field and offers attractive opportunities for UAE companies seeking international expansion.

He also highlighted the country's need for investment in low-cost housing, sanitation networks and waste management projects—sectors essential to improving quality of life and driving sustainable development.