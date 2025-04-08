Turner & Townsend, the global professional services company, has been appointed as the project management and construction management consultant for Diriyah’s Northern District, a major development that will enrich the cultural and knowledge landscape of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Northern District is a planned global centre of learning for scholars, students, and visionaries, and a cornerstone of the broader $63.2 billion (SAR236 billion) Diriyah Masterplan covering a 14 sq km area on the outskirts of Riyadh.

Diriyah, The City of Earth, will generate an estimated 178,000 jobs, provide homes for nearly 100,000 residents, attract 50 million visits each year, and is predicted to contribute approximately $18.6 billion directly to Saudi Arabia’s GDP once completed.

Designed to be a hub for knowledge, learning, and creativity, the Northern District will feature museums, a university, and a library, with a hotel around the district’s public square, offering magnificent views of At-Turaif, the Unesco World Heritage Site and Wadi Hanifah.

Since joining the project in March 2024, Turner & Townsend has worked to manage a smooth transition into the next phase of development, including the appointment of the full-service general contractor appointed across the district.

Valued at $2 billion and spanning 172,000 sq m of gross floor area (GFA), construction is scheduled to last three years. At its peak it will see 250 consultants from Turner & Townsend and its sub-consultants working across the project.

Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO, Diriyah Company, said: "The Northern District is a vital component of the Diriyah masterplan that exemplifies the richness and diversity of The City of Earth. Our collaboration with Turner & Townsend marks another major milestone in our efforts to develop Diriyah into a global gathering place that honors 300 years history, heritage and culture."

Mark Hamill, Regional Real Estate and Major Programs Lead, Turner & Townsend, Middle East, said: "Our collaboration with Diriyah Company on the Northern District project is creating a premier global hub for cultural, educational, and economic excellence."

"The development will attract millions of visitors and generate thousands of jobs, and as Diriyah evolves into an authentic Najdi-style mixed-use urban community, the Northern District will play a pivotal role in enriching the cultural and educational landscape of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," he added.

