Dubai Land Department (DLD) launched a new real estate alliance to support the Dubai Real Estate Promotion Strategy ‘Real Estate i.’

As part of this initiative, DLD has signed a memorandum of cooperation with four of the emirate’s leading real estate developers: Danube Properties, Imtiaz Developments, MAG Lifestyle Development’, and Fakhruddin Properties Development.

Marwan Ahmed Bin Ghalita, Director-General of Dubai Land Department, signed two memoranda of cooperation with Rizwan Sajan, the founder and chairman of Danube Group, and Masih Imtiaz, CEO of Imtiaz Developments.

Additionally, Majida Ali Rashid, CEO of the Real Estate Development Sector at Dubai Land Department, signed two memoranda of cooperation with Talal Moafaq Al Gaddah, CEO of MAG Lifestyle Development’, and Youssef Fakhruddin, CEO of Fakhruddin Properties. This collaboration is part of joint efforts to implement the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033.

As part of strengthening strategic partnerships and enhancing collaboration and integration between the public and private sectors to support the sustainability of the real estate market, this cooperation aligns with the visionary directives of Dubai’s leadership to strengthen the emirate’s position as a global investment hub, foster collaboration between the public and private sectors, drive economic growth, attract foreign direct investments, and diversify real estate opportunities to meet the evolving demands of both local and international markets.

Marwan Ahmed Bin Ghalita said, “The real estate sector is a fundamental pillar of Dubai’s sustainable development framework. Guided by the vision of our wise leadership, we continue to strengthen collaboration with our private sector partners, who have consistently demonstrated their commitment and readiness to create new investment opportunities and solidify Dubai’s position as a global destination of choice for living, working, and visiting. This cooperation agreement represents a significant step in our ongoing efforts to promote the real estate sector through diverse platforms and launch innovative initiatives that support investors and enhance market vitality.”

He added, “This strategic collaboration reflects the strong confidence that real estate developers have in Dubai’s ambitious vision. It also provides a platform to showcase the emirate’s diverse real estate landscape, encompassing residential, commercial, and hospitality projects and specialised developments in the industrial, educational, and technology sectors.”

Majida Ali Rashid said, “This collaboration will enhance investment inflows into Dubai’s real estate market and boost its global competitiveness, fully aligning with the strategic vision of the Dubai Land Department to position the emirate as a global leader in real estate investment. We aim to drive Dubai’s journey toward a more prosperous future through strategic partnerships. As part of this agreement, Dubai Land Department is committed to organising and supporting international events and exhibitions, providing comprehensive data and insights on real estate opportunities in Dubai, and launching promotional campaigns across media channels and social platforms to strengthen Dubai’s presence in the global real estate market.”

Under the memoranda of cooperation, real estate developers will provide accurate and transparent information on registered projects, including pricing, timelines, and financing options. Additionally, they will offer exclusive incentives for international investors, such as flexible payment plans and investment benefits, in accordance with the standards set by Dubai Land Department.