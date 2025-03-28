From 2–4 April 2025, the African Harbour Masters Committee (AHMC) Conference will take place in Cape Town, South Africa, under the theme 'Navigating the Future: Sustainable Port Management in Africa'.

The event will bring together 200 industry leaders from 20 African nations, providing a crucial platform for harbour masters, government officials, and maritime professionals to address the transformation of port operations across the continent.

Discussions will focus on key issues such as climate change, sustainability, handling dangerous cargo, port performance, and the development of maritime skills.

Developing Africa’s maritime strategy

"This engagement platform enables the African Harbour Masters Committee (AHMC) to contribute towards advancing the 2050 Africa Integrated Maritime Strategy under the African Union, which aims to improve conditions related to environmental and economic development within the African countries.

"The committee has grown steadily over the years with key partners such as the Port Management Association of East and Southern Africa as well as the Port Management Association of West and Central Africa, supporting its work," said Captain Thulani Dubeko, AHMC president.

The conference will be officially opened on 2 April 2025 by South Africa’s Deputy Minister of Transport, Honourable Mkhuleko Hlengwa.

Speaking on behalf of the hosting ports authority, Advocate Phyllis Difeto, acting chief executive of Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA), emphasised TNPA’s commitment to the industry: "TNPA's commitment to support the work of the Committee goes beyond the platform. We are dedicated to fostering development and transformation within the maritime sector.

"As captains of industry, we must prioritise facilitating trade, efficiently managing maritime port operations and ensuring safe navigation."

