Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) has announced that it has achieved record-breaking operational milestones in 2025, transporting over 14 million passengers and 30 million tonnes of freight.

This key achievement underscores its pivotal role in supporting the National Transport and Logistics Strategy and Saudi Vision 2030 by providing a safe, sustainable, and efficient rail network.

Environmental sustainability was a major highlight, with rail freight eliminating two million truck journeys, saving 139 million liters of fuel and reducing carbon emissions by 364,000 tons, said SAR in its statement.

The year also saw the launch of the Dream of the Desert luxury tourism train and the announcement of a SAR6 billion real estate fund in Makkah to develop lands adjacent to stations.

Globally, SAR became the first company to win the International Union of Railways (UIC) award for long-distance tourist trains, cementing its reputation for service quality and innovation, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

