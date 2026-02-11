PHOTO
Ethiopia's central bank said on Wednesday it will allow investors to repatriate dividends abroad without prior approval, marking the latest in a series of reforms targeting the nation's foreign exchange regime.
The measures come as part of the government's broader economic reform agenda, supported by the International Monetary Fund, to open up the previously tightly-controlled economy to private sector investment.
In a move aimed at securing IMF support and unlocking progress on a protracted debt restructuring process, it floated its birr currency in 2024.
"Investors who want to repatriate their dividends are entitled to remit net profit/dividend abroad on condition that the necessary documents in the directive are submitted," the National Bank of Ethiopia said in a statement.
It added that the amount remitted must not exceed the total profit and dividend earned during the period, and banks are required to report such transactions on a monthly basis.
The move is likely to impact major foreign investors like Kenya's Safaricom, South Africa's Vodacom, and Britain's Vodafone, which own stakes in telecommunications company Safaricom Ethiopia.
(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Joe Bavier)