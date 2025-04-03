The European Parliament has approved the latest tranche of financial aid for Egypt worth EUR 4 billion ($4.3 billion) to support the country’s economic reform efforts.

The macro-financial assistance earned the backing of the majority or 452 members of the European Union’s (EU) law-making body on Tuesday.

On March 15, 2024, the European Commission proposed to extend up to EUR 5 billion in loans to Egypt as part of a EUR 7.4 billion financial package. A short-term loan of up to EUR 1 billion was already disbursed at the end of last year.

The assistance is part of a wider effort to boost the relations between the EU and Egypt. It is expected to help the country prop up its economy amid significant challenges.

