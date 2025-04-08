SalamAir, Oman's low-cost airline, has launched a dedicated WhatsApp service, allowing passengers to receive tickets and boarding passes directly via the platform.

This follows the launch of the Express Bag and Priority services, which offer greater flexibility and personalisation.

The initiative aims to reform the airline experience by combining low fares with enhanced flexibility, allowing passengers to tailor their journeys to their needs.

Steven Allen, Chief Commercial Officer of SalamAir, emphasised the airline's vision:​"At SalamAir, we believe passengers should have the freedom to choose the services that matter to them. As part of our broader digital transformation strategy, we’re introducing smart, customer-focused tools, like our new WhatsApp service, to enhance flexibility and control. This is just the beginning; the WhatsApp platform will continue to evolve, offering even more features to make the travel experience seamless and personal." ​

