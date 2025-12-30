Abu Dhabi Airports has officially welcomed AnimaWings to Zayed International Airport (AUH), marking the Romanian carrier’s first operations to the UAE capital.

Scheduled services began on December 27, representing an important milestone in strengthening air links between Abu Dhabi and Europe and further diversifying the destination’s growing airline network.

The addition of AnimaWings’ new weekly service further extends Abu Dhabi’s global connectivity by establishing a direct link with Bucharest, Romania’s capital, and reflects the continued expansion of AUH’s airline partner network. It also supports Abu Dhabi’s wider tourism ambitions and economic growth objectives.

Ahmed Al Shamisi, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “We are pleased to welcome AnimaWings to AUH, which adds to Abu Dhabi’s rapidly growing network. The launch of this new service reinforces our ongoing efforts to enhance our global connectivity and offer passengers greater choice. We look forward to building a strong partnership with AnimaWings and supporting its growth in the region.”

Marius Pandel, CEO & President of AnimaWings, said: “The launch of our services to Abu Dhabi marks an important step in AnimaWings’ international expansion. Abu Dhabi is a key destination with strong demand from both leisure and business travellers, and we are pleased to partner with Abu Dhabi Airports to deliver a quality travel experience for our passengers. ”

