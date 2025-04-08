Ibri – In a move to preserve and develop the country’s water resources, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MAFWR) has initiated the Aflaj Data Update Project in Dhahirah.

Field teams from the Directorate General of Agricultural and Water Resources in Dhahirah governorate have begun efforts to accurately document the locations, maintenance and water conditions of aflaj systems.

A ministry official stated that the project is part of a broader initiative to improve the management, maintenance and protection of aflaj, which are vital water resources. By gathering detailed data on the current condition of these systems, the project aims to propose development of more effective management plans, ensuring the sustainability of aflaj for future generations.

The official further added that the project will continue until all aflaj data across the governorate is fully updated. This initiative marks a significant step in advancing aflaj infrastructure, ensuring water security, and safeguarding these unique water systems for years to come.

In 2023, Dhahirah successfully revived and revitalised 36 aflaj, enhancing their water flow.

