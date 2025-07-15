Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Republic of Kyrgyzstan agreed to strengthen economic cooperation and expand trade and investment partnerships between the two sides, to support sustainable economic growth in the coming period.

This came during the visit of Saliev Aman Akylbekovich, Ambassador of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan to the UAE, who was received by Mohamed Musabbeh Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The meeting was held at the headquarters of Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce in the presence of the Commercial Counsellor of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan and Youssef Mohamed Ismail, First Vice Chairman of the Chamber and Head of the Supreme Committee of Saud Bin Saqr Foundation for Youth Project Development; and Dr. Ahmed Al Shemeili, Director General of Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce.

Al Nuaimi affirmed the robust bilateral relations between the UAE and Kyrgyzstan, which have witnessed remarkable development across various sectors, particularly in the economic, trade, and investment fields.

He also highlighted the exchange of official visits between the two countries during the past period, in light of the keenness of the wise leaderships in both countries to reinforce relations and enhance collaboration.

The two parties proposed the formation of a joint team in the future to coordinate meetings and workshops for investors, businesspeople, and representatives of the private sector from the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah and the Republic of Kyrgyzstan.

This initiative aims to strengthen communication channels between the business communities in the UAE and Kyrgyzstan and keep them regularly informed about investment opportunities and key commercial projects.

Al Nuaimi also invited the Kyrgyz business community to participate in the trade exhibitions and events organised annually by the Chamber and the Saud Bin Saqr Establishment.

Akylbekovich emphasised Kyrgyzstan’s strong interest in strengthening cooperation with the UAE in general, and with the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah in particular, to further enhance the growing partnership between them.

He also welcomed joint efforts with the UAE to explore and unlock new opportunities for collaboration, especially in the field of direct investment. He also affirmed Kyrgyzstan’s keenness to boost investment flows across various vital sectors in both countries.