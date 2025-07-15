Muscat – The Cyber Guardians CTF Challenge 2025, introduced for the first time at the second edition of the Muscat Daily Cybersecurity and Cloud Conference and Awards, spotlighted Oman’s next generation of cybersecurity professionals through a high-stakes, real-time technical competition.

Organised in collaboration with Tatweer Cybersecurity and powered by Vidopix, the Capture-the-Flag (CTF) competition drew more than 60 participants from across the sultanate, challenging them with complex cybersecurity scenarios designed to test advanced technical skills in vulnerability analysis, problem-solving, and ethical hacking.

Over a 26-hour period, participants competed in a series of simulated cyberattack environments, applying real-world techniques to detect, exploit, and defend against digital threats. The exercise aimed to encourage critical thinking and foster local talent in line with Oman’s broader digital security objectives.

Following a rigorous competition, the top three performers were honoured at the official awards ceremony. Ahmed Sadiq Salim al Gharibi was declared the winner, while second place went to Youssef Yahya al Ruqaishi and third to Shaikha Salim al Ruzaiqi.

Their achievements were recognised in the presence of senior government officials, CISOs, CIOs, industry leaders and delegates from across the region.

The inclusion of the CTF Challenge in this year’s edition marks a significant milestone in the evolution of the conference, adding a dynamic, hands-on component that reinforces the importance of applied learning in cybersecurity. It also aligns with national efforts to build a robust digital talent pipeline.

Following the enthusiastic response and strong performance by participants, organisers confirmed that the Cyber Guardians Challenge will return in future editions, with plans to expand its scale and complexity.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

