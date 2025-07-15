Egypt’s production of gold and silver reached almost 640,000 ounces during fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, with an increase of about 14% over the previous year, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi announced.

During his speech at the fourth edition of the Egypt Mining Forum 2025, Badawi highlighted that the sales of gold and silver increased by nearly 57% to $1.54 billion in FY 2024/2025.

He also announced the production of almost 26 million tons of ores and

