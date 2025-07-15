The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) issued an official letter to state-based lenders that the maximum daily cash withdrawal limit from branches has returned to its normal level of EGP 250,000, for both individuals and companies, effective on July 15th.

The temporary decision is a part of exceptional measures due to the effects of the Ramses Central fire, which affected the operational systems of some banks.

Accordingly, the CBE decided to return to its usual policies to control cash liquidity in the market after telecommunications and internet services resumed operations.

On July 8th, the CBE raised the daily limit for cash withdrawals in local currency to EGP 500,000 amid network disruptions.

