Muscat – Revenues from three- to five-star hotels in Oman rose by 18.5% to RO128.426mn by the end of May 2025, compared to RO108.379mn during the same period in 2024, according to data released by the National Center for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The growth in revenues was driven by an 8.6% increase in guest numbers, which reached approximately 990,240 by the end of May, up from 911,830 in the same period last year.

Hotel occupancy rates also showed marked improvement, rising from 50.8% in May 2024 to 58.3% in May 2025 — an increase of 14.9%.

In terms of nationality, guests from Oceania recorded the highest growth rate at 57%, reaching 21,100 guests. African guests followed with a 47.5% increase to 6,866. The number of visitors from the Americas rose by 20.5% to 34,563, while European guests increased by 20.1% to 344,159.

Guests from the Gulf Cooperation Council states grew by 13% to 65,998, and Asian nationals increased by 3.8% to 138,319. Omani guest numbers also rose modestly by 1.1%, totalling 308,940 by the end of May.

Meanwhile, the number of guests from other Arab nationalities declined by 3.1%, reaching 39,218.

