Muscat – In a move to strengthen Oman’s digital economy and build a new generation of cybersecurity innovators, the National Center for Information Security (Oman CERT) has launched the “Pre-Incubation Programme in Cybersecurity”, in partnership with the University of Technology and Applied Sciences (UTAS), and with strategic support from the Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Riyada Oman) and the Eshraqa Foundation for Community Development.

Running from July 13 to 24- 2025, the program is being held at the Hadatha Center for Cybersecurity Industry at UTAS Muscat. It is specifically designed to transform innovative ideas into viable startup projects, while equipping participants with essential entrepreneurial and digital skills.

The initiative reflects national efforts to develop the digital sector and enhance Oman’s resilience in cyberspace by supporting young entrepreneurs, university talent, and early-stage ventures.

By combining academic collaboration, public-private partnerships, and real-world training, the programme serves as a launchpad for cybersecurity startups that can contribute to the nation’s digital transformation goals under Oman Vision 2040.

