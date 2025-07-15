Salalah – The 11th Human Resources Development Conference opened at Sultan Qaboos Youth Complex for Culture and Entertainment in Salalah on Sunday. The two-day event is themed ‘Developing Human Resources through Training and Qualification’, with focus on innovation and artificial intelligence.

Held under the patronage of H H Sayyid Marwan bin Turki al Said, Governor of Dhofar, the conference has brought together officials, experts and specialists from Oman and abroad to discuss the future of workforce development in line with Oman Vision 2040.

It aims to equip national talent with the skills needed to meet changing labour market demands, while providing a platform for exchange of expertise on integrating innovation and AI to enhance professional training and qualifications.

Presenting the opening paper, H E Sayyid Salim bin Muslim al Busaidi, Undersecretary for Human Resources Development in Ministry of Labour, described investment in Omani human capital as central to achieving sustainable development and driving economic transformation.

He said strengthening national competencies would contribute to improved quality of life, job creation and the transition towards a knowledge-based society capable of adapting to global change.

Representing the conference’s organising committee, Naif bin Hamed Fadhel, Chairman of Dhofar branch of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), said the global shift to a knowledge-based economy requires training systems that align with labour market needs. He called for development of an integrated national strategy to equip the workforce with analytical and innovation skills.

The second paper was presented by Sheikh Mohammed bin Sulaiman al Kindi, Governor of North Batinah, on human development policies at the governorate level. This was followed by a presentation by Mohammed bin Hamoud al Naabi, CEO of Oman Energy Association (OPAL), who spoke on coordination between government, training institutions and professional associations.

Day 1 of the conference also featured a panel discussion on sustainable human development, a workshop on training needs analysis, and a ceremony recognising the contributions of speakers and sponsors.

The annual conference is organised by Al Assayel Conferences in partnership with Ministry of Labour, Dhofar Governor’s Office and Dhofar branch of OCCI.

