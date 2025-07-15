RIYADH — The annual inflation rate in Saudi Arabia remained relatively stable at 2.3 percent in June 2025 compared to the same month last year.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) or inflation recorded an increase of 0.1 percent in June compared to the previous month of May when it stood at 2.2 percent, according to the monthly statistics bulletin published on Tuesday by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT). Saudi Arabia continues to record one of the lowest inflation rates among G20 countries.

According to the report, this slight rise was mainly driven by an increase in the prices of the housing, water, electricity, gas and fuel section by 0.2 percent. The CPI witnessed slight increases in prices for several other categories on a monthly basis, including food and beverages by 0.1 percent, miscellaneous personal goods and services by 0.5 percent and recreation and culture by 0.3 percent.

On an annual basis, the slight increase is attributed to a 6.5 percent increase in the prices of housing, water, electricity, gas, and fuel. This category has the greatest impact on inflation during this month, given its weighting of 25.5 percent of the index. The increase in the housing category was driven by a 7.6 percent increase in rents paid for housing, specifically a 7.1 percent increase in villa rental prices in June 2025.

A number of other categories also saw price increases on an annual basis. Prices in the food and beverages section rose by 1.5 percent, driven by a 2.4 percent increase in meat and poultry prices. Prices in the miscellaneous personal goods and services section rose by 4.1 percent, impacted by a 26.5 percent increase in the prices of jewelry, watches, and antiques. Prices in the restaurants and hotels section rose by 1.6 percent, driven by a 1.9 percent increase in the prices of restaurants, cafes, and similar establishments. The education section saw a 1.4 percent increase, impacted by a 5 percent increase in higher education fees.

On the other hand, some sections recorded year-on-year price declines. Prices in the home furnishings and equipment section fell by 1.7 percent, impacted by a 3.6 percent decrease in the prices of furniture, carpets, and floor coverings. Prices in the clothing and footwear section also fell by 0.6 percent, due to a 1.4 percent decrease in the prices of ready-made garments. Transportation prices fell by 0.7 percent, driven by a 1.7 percent decline in vehicle purchase prices.

While some categories rose on a monthly basis, the CPI witnessed declines in both the health and communications categories, which fell by 0.3 percent and 0.1 percent respectively. Transportation and tobacco products prices remained relatively unchanged in June 2025. The CPI reflects changes in the prices paid by consumers for a fixed basket of 490 items.

Saudi Arabia’s wholesale price index recorded an annual increase of 2.1 percent during June 2025, compared to the same month in 2024. This increase was primarily due to a 4.5percent increase in the prices of other transportable goods, in addition to a 4.4 percent increase in the prices of agricultural and fishing products.

The prices of other transportable goods, excluding metal products, machinery, and equipment, increased by 4.5 percent in June 2025 compared to June 2024. This increase was driven by an 8.2 percent increase in the prices of refined petroleum products and a 9.3 percent increase in the prices of furniture and other transportable goods not elsewhere classified. The prices of agricultural and fishing products also increased by 4.4 percent, driven by a 7 percent increase in the prices of fish and other fishery products, as well as a 6.7 percent increase in the prices of agricultural products.

In a related context, the prices of food products, beverages, tobacco, and textiles increased by 0.2 percent. This was due to a 1.4 percent increase in the prices of grain mill products, starch, and other food products, in addition to a 1.1percent increase in the prices of leather, leather products, and footwear. On the other hand, the prices of raw materials and metals decreased by 1.1 percent, due to a 1.1 percent decrease in the prices of stones and sand. The prices of metal products, machinery, and equipment also decreased by 0.3 percent, due to a 4.7 percent decrease in the prices of radio, television, and communications equipment and equipment, as well as a 3.5 percent decrease in the prices of used general-purpose machinery.

On a monthly basis, the wholesale price index decreased by 0.1 percent in June 2025 compared to the previous month of May. This decrease was due to a 0.2 percent decrease in the prices of metal products and machinery and equipment, driven by a 0.5 percent decrease in the prices of radio, television, and communications equipment and equipment, and a 0.5 percent decrease in the prices of used general-purpose machinery.

The index of other transportable goods, excluding metal products, machinery, and equipment, also decreased by 0.1 percent due to a 0.4 percent decline in the prices of basic chemicals and a 0.2 percent decline in the prices of glass and non-metallic products. In the same context, the prices of food, beverages, tobacco, and textiles decreased by 0.2 percent, due to a 0.5 percent decline in the prices of finished textile goods excluding clothing and a 0.4 percent decline in the prices of leather, leather products, and footwear.

On the other hand, the prices of agricultural and fishery products increased by 0.4 percent due to a 0.6 percent rise in the prices of live animals and animal products, and a 0.4 percent rise in the prices of agricultural products. Meanwhile, the prices of raw materials and metals remained stable, recording no significant changes in June 2025.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).