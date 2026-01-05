Agiba Petroleum Company has successfully completed the drilling of two new wells, Dorra-36 and West Yasmine-3, to boost production within its concession in the Western Desert, according to a statement.

The drilling, implemented by using the latest technologies and advanced geological evaluation techniques, aligns with the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources’ strategy to increase domestic production rates.

The initial tests of the two wells showed a promising natural flow estimated at a combined daily production rate of about 1,650 barrels of crude oil and around 19 million cubic feet of natural gas.

In December 2025, Agiba Petroleum reported strong gains in oil and natural gas production, supported by intensified drilling and exploration activity carried out in partnership with Italian energy major Eni.

