Salalah – Oman Agriculture Development Company has started construction of an integrated centre for the collection, sorting and marketing of agricultural products in the Al Najd area of Dhofar governorate.

Developed in cooperation with the Najd Agricultural Development Office at the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MAFWR), the facility aims to strengthen agricultural logistics and support farmers in the region.

The centre will provide services including collection from local farms, cold storage, sorting, packaging and processing. These are expected to help improve product quality, minimise waste and open new market opportunities within and beyond Oman.

Covering 4,300sqm, the centre will have an annual capacity of 50,000 tonnes. It will be the first of its kind in Al Najd, which is known for its large plains and suitable climate for growing fruits, vegetables and fodder.

The project is part of efforts to boost Oman’s food security and support small and medium-scale farmers who face challenges related to storage, transport and market access. According to officials, the projected is expected to get completed by the end of the second quarter of 2026.

The initiative aligns with national strategies to develop rural economies, strengthen local food supply chains and modernise the agri-logistics network.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning, in partnership with MAFWR, has announced plans to build three agricultural cities, each with an investment of RO1bn.

The cities will be located in Saham in North Batinah, Dhahirah and Al Najd. Each will cover about 50sqkm and is designed to boost food production and create jobs. Work on the Saham and Najd sites began in 2024 after final designs were approved.

The projects are expected to benefit over 43,000 people annually, add 2% to Oman’s GDP.

