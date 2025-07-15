Salalah – Environment Authority in Dhofar is continuing a large-scale campaign to plant nearly 4mn native tree seeds across the moun-tainous regions of Salalah, Mirbat, Taqah, Rakhyut and Dalkhut. The initiative will run till July 24.

Launched in cooperation with Dhofar Municipality, OQ Base Industries and local communities, the campaign is part of a national drive to plant 10mn indigenous trees across Oman. The effort aims to restore local vegetation, curb desertification and support biodiversity in the governorate.

Zahran bin Ahmed al Abdul Salam, Director General of Environment in Dhofar, said the campaign is now in its fifth consecutive year and has been timed for khareef 2025. He noted that monsoon, which brings consistent fog and rainfall, offers ideal conditions for early germination and root development, increasing plant survival rates.

“Seeds that germinate during the khareef season establish strong root systems, enabling them to better endure dry periods that follow,” Abdul Salam said.

The campaign involves planting various native species of Dhofar, including sidr, sagout, taeq, arir, aloe vera and wildfig. These species were chosen for their adaptability to local conditions and role in enriching soil and supporting ecosystems.

In 2024, a similar campaign saw four million seeds planted across the governorate. The initiative continues to be supported by government agencies, private sector partners, and volunteers from local communities, reinforcing the long-term goal of sustainable land management and ecological restoration in southern Oman.

