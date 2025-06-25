TAQAH: The Wilayat of Taqah in Dhofar Governorate hosted the second edition of the Agricultural Forum on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, bringing together farmers, agricultural experts, government officials, and private sector partners to promote sustainable agriculture and support national food security efforts.

The two-day forum, organised by the Office of the Wali of Taqah in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, aims to strengthen local farming practices, improve productivity, and expand rural economic opportunities.

In his opening remarks, the Wali of Taqah affirmed that hosting the forum reflects the region’s commitment to advancing sustainable agriculture as a cornerstone of food security and economic resilience. The Office of the Wali described the event as a platform for dialogue, knowledge exchange, and practical solutions to agricultural challenges, particularly in light of climate change and economic transitions.

The Wali’s Office also praised the collaborative efforts of farmers, government institutions, and private stakeholders, calling for sustained coordination and strategic planning to develop productive projects that enhance rural livelihoods and ensure national food security.

Experts participating in the forum highlighted Dhofar’s unique environmental advantage—its annual monsoon season, known locally as Khareef. The seasonal rains, which transform the Dhofar landscape from June to September, offer a valuable opportunity to revive traditional farming cycles and expand crop production.

“Historically, families in the Dhofar highlands have relied on Khareef as the beginning of their agricultural year,” said one agricultural expert. “It provided rain-fed soil conditions ideal for growing crops and supporting livestock. Revitalising this seasonal pattern using modern techniques could enhance food security in a climate-resilient way.” One local farmer from the rural highlands of Dhofar spoke about the untapped potential of mountain agriculture. “The highlands are fertile and suitable for cultivation, but they require effort and sustained support,” he said. “Agricultural knowledge plays a major role in improving yields. We hope the government will allocate more land in mountainous areas to help farmers expand cultivation and increase productivity.” Throughout the day, attendees took part in technical sessions and working papers covering a range of topics, including pest control strategies, genetic improvements in livestock, and methods to enhance the value of local agricultural products. Other presentations explored how home-based farms and rural entrepreneurs can contribute to economic diversification and social development.

The forum also included an agricultural exhibition showcasing local produce, agri-tech solutions, and services from public and private entities. Participating organisations included the Ministry of Agriculture, Dhofar Municipality, the SME Development Authority, and private agricultural suppliers.

Farmers displayed a wide variety of high-quality products such as organic fruits and vegetables, natural honey, dairy goods, and livestock. Experts praised these goods for their quality and potential competitiveness in both domestic and regional markets.

Participants agreed that Oman’s agricultural sector is gaining momentum, supported by targeted policies, local innovations, and strategic investment. Stakeholders stressed the need for modern farming technologies, access to finance, and increased awareness of climate-smart agriculture.

By linking local knowledge with advanced practices, events like this forum help position agriculture not only as a source of food but as a key pillar of economic diversification, rural employment, and national resilience.

The forum will continue on June 25 with further panel discussions, capacity-building workshops, and policy dialogue. Sessions will address water management, market access, sustainable supply chains, and agricultural entrepreneurship for young Omanis.

As Dhofar enters its monsoon season, the timing of this forum underscores a deeper message: Oman’s future food security may well depend on how it integrates tradition, innovation, and environmental stewardship in its farming policies.

