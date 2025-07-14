Duqm - The Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD) launched the fourth edition of its “Mar’ Alaina” campaign, as part of its ongoing efforts to promote the rich tourism offerings of Duqm in Al Wusta Governorate and to reinforce its position as a preferred stopover for travelers heading to or returning from Dhofar during the Khareef (monsoon) season.

The campaign aims to enrich the tourist experience by highlighting the natural attractions and entertainment options available in Duqm and Al Wusta Governorate more broadly. It encourages travelers to stop and

Explore Duqm’s landmarks instead of simply passing through on their way to other destinations.

The tourism route from Muscat to Duqm and then to Salalah is one of several that boost the tourism sector by enabling residents, expatriates, and tourists to discover numerous scenic spots along the Arabian Sea.

Mustafa bin Mohammed Al Balushi, Head of Communication and Media at SEZAD, stated that the campaign, first launched in 2022, has successfully enhanced Duqm’s standing as a promising destination

on Oman’s tourism map. He noted that this year’s edition aims to attract a broader audience by offering diverse activities, events, and comprehensive tourism experiences that merit multi-day stays. He

emphasized that SEZAD is an ideal location to stop over for several days, either en route to Dhofar or on the return trip.

Al Balushi added that in recent years, Duqm has witnessed remarkable developments in its tourism infrastructure, including facilities, services, hotels, restaurants, parks, and roads. The city now offers over 2,500

Hotel rooms are spread across four- and three-star hotels as well as hotel apartments. Additionally, camping options are available through the Duqm Beach Park, which is equipped with necessary amenities.

The campaign targets various groups, including families and travel groups heading to Dhofar from northern and central Oman, tourists from GCC countries, youth, nature and adventure enthusiasts, and social

media influencers. Al Balushi affirmed that Duqm offers enriching experiences for every category.

Running until the end of September, the campaign includes poetry evenings, a kite festival, a charitable kitchen event, and children's shows held at the new Duqm Park in Sai Commercial District. Participating

Hotels will also offer special deals and discounts for travelers.

Kiosks selling Omani products and handicrafts will be available to support local small and medium enterprises.

Duqm’s key tourist attractions include the Rock Garden, its diverse beaches, and nearby locations such as the Arabian Oryx Sanctuary, Barr Al Hikman, and Ras Madrakah—each adding unique value to visitors’ experiences.

