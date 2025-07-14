SALALAH: In a strategic move to accelerate digital transformation and strengthen digital infrastructure in Dhofar Governorate, Awasr has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dhofar Municipality on July 10. The agreement outlines joint efforts to study and implement a range of advanced technology and service projects designed to enhance quality of life and improve public service efficiency across the region.

The MoU was formalised at Dhofar Municipality headquarters in Salalah by Dr Ahmed bin Mohsin al Ghassani, Chairman of Dhofar Municipality and Eng Adnan bin Mohammed al Alawi, Chief Executive Officer of Awasr.

Under this partnership, Awasr and Dhofar Municipality will collaborate on several initiatives, including the provision of managed Wi-Fi services at tourist sites, public parks and coastal promenades; the connection of municipal buildings with high-performance networks; and the introduction of modern communication and AI-based solutions to optimise municipal operations and services.

A key highlight of the MoU is the provision of free, managed public Wi-Fi in prominent public spaces. This service aims to provide residents and visitors with seamless and secure internet access in high-traffic areas, enriching the digital tourism experience and supporting domestic tourism. The initiative also serves as a foundation for developing interactive municipal services, offering access to educational content and promoting digital engagement in parks and tourist locations.

Moreover, the partnership will enable integration with e-payment systems, geospatial services and community awareness applications, reinforcing Dhofar’s image as a technologically advanced and visitor-friendly destination; and moving closer to a future smart city model.

Dr Ahmed bin Mohsin al Ghassani, commented: “This partnership is pivotal for enhancing municipal services and improving the overall visitor experience. It represents a crucial step towards realising Oman Vision 2040, building smart infrastructure and achieving balanced urban and digital development”.

Eng Adnan bin Mohammed al Alawi, CEO of Awasr, added: “This MoU underscores our strong commitment to supporting government entities in advancing their digital capabilities. We are confident that this collaboration will yield transformative projects benefitting citizens, residents and tourists, while fostering smart, tech-enabled communities”.

Eugen Comendant, Chief Commercial Officer at Awasr, also noted: “Providing managed Wi-Fi in parks and tourist destinations is a significant step in elevating the user experience in public spaces and creating new opportunities for digital engagement. This initiative not only supports infrastructure growth but also fosters interactive tourism promotion and safe, connected environments”.

The agreement forms part of Awasr’s wider efforts to support smart city initiatives and expand advanced connectivity services throughout Oman, reinforcing its leadership in driving the nation’s digital transformation.



