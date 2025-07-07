Arab Finance: Egypt has been awarded the chairmanship of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) executive council for the next four years, Egypt’s Ambassador to Italy Bassam Rady announced.

Mina Rizk, Deputy Permanent Representative of Egypt to the FAO, has been elected as the Chair of the Executive Council, becoming the first Egyptian to hold this position in the organization's 80-year history, dating back to 1945.

The decision followed a highly competitive election that involved five candidates from the FAO's regional groups, including Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America.

Being 38 years old, Rizk is the youngest ever to hold this major position at FAO, according to Rady.

He added that the election reflects Egypt’s vision under President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to invest in and prepare young professionals for global leadership.

The ambassador also highlighted that Rizk’s candidacy supports the Egyptian embassy in Rome’s efforts to build highly qualified diplomatic cadres capable of representing Egypt on the global stage.

