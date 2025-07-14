Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) has awarded the contracts worth $906 million for the construction of two 380kV bulk supply point (BSP) substation units at Afif in the central region of Saudi Arabia along with its Overhead Transmission line (OHTL) projects.

These substations are the part of upcoming Renewable Energy Projects across Saudi Arabia.

At present, Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC) has already issued RFP for the sixth round of renewable energy projects under the National Renewable Energy Program (NREP) which is led and supervised by the Ministry of Energy. The combined capacity of sixth round of renewable energy projects is 4,500 MW.

