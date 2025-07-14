MUSCAT: The contribution of solar and wind capacity to Oman’s total electricity generation more than doubled to approximately 11.5 per cent during the first five months of this year (January–May), up from around 4.88 per cent at the end of December 2024.

According to Nama Power and Water Procurement Company (PWP), the sole procurer of electricity and water capacity in the Sultanate of Oman, renewable energy—predominantly from solar sources—accounted for 1.88 terawatt-hours (TWh) during the January–May 2025 period. This compares with total renewable output of 2.4 TWh for the whole of 2024.

Furthermore, around 89,840 households were supplied with clean electricity during the five-month period, resulting in annualised emissions reductions of approximately 617,300 tonnes, Nama PWP added.

This rapid increase in renewable generation supports the Omani government’s strategy to achieve a clean energy share of around 30–40 per cent of total generation capacity by 2030, rising to 60–70 per cent by 2040. The target is for 100 per cent clean energy generation capacity by 2050.

Currently connected to the national grid are the following utility-scale renewable energy projects: Dhofar I Wind Farm (50 MW), Ibri II Solar IPP (500 MW), and the Manah 1 and Manah 2 Solar IPPs (1,000 MW combined). Next to join the grid is the Ibri III Solar IPP (500 MW), which is currently in early development.

In the next phase of renewable energy development, Oman is shifting its focus to wind power, with five wind farms—together representing over 1 gigawatt (GW) of capacity—currently under competitive tendering, overseen by Nama PWP. These projects are planned for Jaalan Bani Bu Ali, Duqm, Mahoot, Dhofar, and Sadah. The total investment in these Independent Power Projects (IPPs) is estimated at around RO 450 million (approximately $1.2 billion).

Also in the pipeline is a series of new solar IPPs, aggregating around 4,500 megawatts (MW) in capacity and requiring an estimated investment of $2.8 billion. At least four new solar projects are envisioned for implementation over the next six years.

The largest of these is the so-called ‘Solar PV IPPs 2030’—a mega-project comprising one or more developments with a combined capacity of 3 GW. A Request for Proposals (RfP) for this groundbreaking scheme—estimated to cost between $1 billion and $1.5 billion—is expected to be issued in Q1 2027, with commercial operations anticipated by Q1 2030.

Preceding this is the ‘Solar PV IPPs 2029’ initiative, centred on the development of a 1 GW capacity PV project, with a projected investment of $600–800 million. It is slated to begin operations in Q1 2029.

Additionally, Sinaw in the North Al Sharqiyah Governorate is expected to host a 250–300 MW solar PV project, valued at around $200–250 million. The plant is scheduled to come online by Q2 2028. Recently, Nama PWP launched a competitive tender for a 280 MW solar IPP at Al Kamil in South Al Sharqiyah Governorate. Estimated at $200–250 million, this project is expected to be operational by Q1 2028.

