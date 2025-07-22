Muscat – Muscat Municipality has announced multiple investment opportunities in the wilayats of Bausher and Seeb, covering key logistics and recreational infrastructure projects. These include a dedicated truck parking facility and a modern slaughterhouse in Bausher, and two public parks in Al Khoudh.

Truck parking

A tender has been floated for development of a truck parking facility on a 120,000sqm site in Al Misafa, Bausher. The facility will be located on Plot Number 1578, Block M/3, with the condition that at least 80% of the land is used for parking. The proposed project includes service facilities such as a management office, rest areas, restrooms, maintenance and washing centre, tyre and spare parts sales outlets, and a café. The contract duration is 20 years, with a 12-month grace period on rent.

The second park project is being offered on Plot Number 787, Block M/4, covering 80,000sqm. Also located behind the same mosque, this site is positioned to become a recreational landmark. The planned features include a BBQ area for families, children’s play area and book camp, zip-line, walking and cycling paths, designated kiosk areas, and 57 parking spaces.

The contract duration is 20 years with a 24-month grace period for rent.

