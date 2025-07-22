The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) plans to invest $200 million in the Indian medical devices company, Micro Life Sciences Private Limited (Meril). A wholly-owned subsidiary of ADIA has entered into an agreement for an approximate 3% stake in Meril.

The investment values the Gujarat-based Meril at $6.6 billion.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval by the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

Founded by the Bilakhia Group, Meril operates across multiple specialties including cardiovascular, structural heart, orthopaedics, and surgical robotics.

ADIA, which established a subsidiary at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) last October with plans to set up a $4-$5 billion fund in the special economic zone, has been increasing its India investments over the past year, including in healthcare and pharmaceuticals. Earlier, ADIA acquired a 3% stake in Intas Pharmaceuticals, for approximately $250–$270 million, which valued the Indian firm at around $8.5 billion.

The Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund also emerged as a key investor in India’s Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals July IPO, allocating 500 million rupees ($6 million), and representing 6.03% of the anchor investment portion.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

