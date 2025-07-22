Dubai Chambers has announced that the fourth international edition of the Dubai Business Forum will take place in New York City on 12th November. The forum aims to introduce the American business community to the diverse opportunities created by the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

The Dubai Business Forum – USA is designed to unlock new channels for capital inflows and strategic investments from the United States to Dubai while showcasing the emirate’s robust economic fundamentals and competitive advantages, including its advanced infrastructure, pro-business legislation, and innovation-driven environment. The forum will highlight Dubai’s advantages as a launchpad for US companies expanding into high-growth markets across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.

Positioned as a high-level platform, the forum will bring together prominent business leaders and policymakers to explore mutual economic priorities and discuss collaboration in strategic sectors. The event’s sessions will provide opportunities to exchange insights on the current and future trends shaping global business and spotlight emerging opportunities for bilateral cooperation.

The forum comes as part of Dubai Chambers’ ongoing efforts to expand its global network and reinforce Dubai’s position as a preferred destination for foreign direct investment. The event will feature in-depth discussions on how US investors and companies can benefit from Dubai’s pro-growth business environment and explore new avenues for joint ventures and investment between the business communities in both markets.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented, “Dubai is continuing to strengthen its position as a global model for business empowerment, and strategic partnerships that contribute to economic growth. By hosting the Dubai Business Forum – USA in New York, we aim to enhance bilateral trade and investment ties and pave the way for new paths for collaboration that drive mutual growth and sustainable economic development.”

New York was selected to host this edition of the forum due to its significance as a global financial and business centre, making it the ideal location for a strategic event of this calibre. The forum will bring together key stakeholders from Dubai and the United States to explore collaborative opportunities, as well as highlighting the advantages of Dubai’s dynamic business ecosystem and how these support the global expansion of American companies.

The event marks the fourth international edition of the Dubai Business Forum. The inaugural international edition was held in Beijing, China, which was followed by events in London, United Kingdom, and Hamburg, Germany.

Through the forum, Dubai Chambers aims to advance strategic economic partnerships, enhance cross-border trade, unlock new investment opportunities locally and internationally, and drive business growth between Dubai and leading global markets.