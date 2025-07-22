Muscat – Mobile service subscriptions in Oman have risen to 8,130,355, exceeding the country’s population of 5,315,155. On average, each person in Oman now has 1.53 mobile subscriptions, according to the latest figures from National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The data indicates robust growth in the telecommunications sector, supported by expanding digital services and increased adoption of smart technologies.

Active postpaid mobile subscriptions rose 5.6% year-on-year to 1,239,509 by the end of May 2025. Prepaid mobile subscriptions also grew, increasing 3.1% to 5,335,847. Subscriptions in the Internet of Things (IoT) category recorded the highest growth – 118.7% – to 1,554,999.

Overall, mobile service subscriptions increased 15.2% compared to the same period in 2024. Active mobile broadband subscriptions totalled 5,414,124 by the end of May 2025.

Fixed broadband services saw a 2.6% rise to 588,015 subscriptions. Fibre optic connections grew 11.4% to 339,279, while fixed 5G subscriptions rose 2.1% to 215,850. In contrast, fixed 4G subscriptions dropped 38.1% to 19,654.

Digital subscriber line (DSL) subscriptions declined sharply – 50.8% – to 11,806. Satellite Internet subscriptions decreased 2.1% to 653. Other types of Internet services – including those delivered via power lines, Ethernet and leased lines – fell 12% to 773 subscriptions.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

