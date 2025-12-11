Vodacom Western Cape has upgraded its network ahead of the festive season, investing R450m in infrastructure to handle higher traffic as visitors and residents move across the province during the holidays.

The operator has expanded 5G coverage to 138 towers, added 4G capacity to 406 sites and deployed six temporary base stations in holiday hotspots. Nine permanent base stations have also been added across the Western Cape. Vodacom says the upgrades aim to reduce congestion and ensure consistent connectivity during peak travel periods.

According to Waldi Wepener, Managing Executive for Vodacom Western Cape, this year’s investment builds on the R350m allocated in 2023/24 and forms part of the company’s broader plan to improve coverage, capacity and reliability in the province.

Network enhancements

The R450m spend includes:



- R223m for Radio Access Network upgrades, including spectrum deployment, fibre and microwave transmission improvements, and core network enhancements

- R226m for transmission infrastructure, including fibre rollout, microwave capacity expansion and software upgrades

Vodacom has also upgraded power resilience across its sites. This includes battery replacements at 213 towers, power infrastructure upgrades at 27 sites and the installation of six new standby generators. The company says these measures are essential as the network continues to face challenges such as vandalism and battery theft.

Further work includes fibre backhaul expansion, microwave upgrades in areas without fibre, disaster recovery installations and modernisation of base equipment to support future technologies.

Energy and security measures

Vodacom says it is adopting a multi-layered approach to reduce downtime during power outages, including improved site security and network reconfiguration to maintain service during load reduction.

Wepener says the company remains committed to supporting tourism and the local economy by providing reliable connectivity during one of the province’s busiest periods.

