Airtel Africa said on Tuesday it ‍has partnered ‍with SpaceX to introduce ​Starlink's direct-to-cell satellite technology to all its ⁠14 markets.

The satellite-to-mobile service will ⁠begin across Africa ‌in 2026, with data for select applications and text ⁠messaging, Airtel Africa said in a statement.

Airtel Africa customers with compatible smartphones in regions without terrestrial ⁠coverage will have ​network connectivity through Starlink.

The deal also includes "support for ‍Starlink's first broadband Direct to Cell system, ​with next-generation satellites that will be capable of providing high-speed connectivity to smartphones with 20x improved data speed," Airtel Africa said.

Last month, Kyivstar, Ukraine's largest mobile operator, became the first in Europe to launch ⁠Starlink's direct-to-cell satellite technology in ‌a bid to keep millions connected amid wartime blackouts and ‌disrupted ⁠infrastructure.