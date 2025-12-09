Muscat – The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) has taken legal action against several companies found selling unlicensed devices used to establish unauthorised networks.

The move is part of the authority’s efforts to protect consumer interests, safeguard data confidentiality and ensure the quality and security of telecommunications services in the sultanate.

According to the TRA, penalties were imposed after inspection teams discovered that the companies were supplying equipment not approved for use in Oman.

In parallel, the authority will host a meeting with beneficiaries on December 14 to address the growing threat of electronic fraud. The session will explore evolving scamming techniques and their impact on users.

The event is part of the ongoing ‘Constructive Dialogue’ series, an initiative aimed at facilitating direct engagement between the TRA and the public to exchange views on sectoral challenges and discuss practical solutions that enhance service quality and user satisfaction.

This year’s edition will place a strong focus on electronic fraud, with discussions covering common e-fraud patterns, the role of networks in facilitating scams, and current levels of public awareness. Brainstorming sessions are also planned to develop recommendations that strengthen consumer protection and boost community awareness.

Interested participants can register via the official invitation posted on TRA’s digital platforms.

