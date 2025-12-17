stc Group, a leading digital enabler in Saudi Arabia, has signed a new five-year master frame agreement (MFA) with Ericsson to accelerate the delivery of advanced digital infrastructure and boost technology adoption across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Through the agreement stc Group will tap Ericsson’s latest portfolio offerings including: 5G hardware and software, cloud-native solutions, advanced managed services, and infrastructure and network support (including third-party product (3PP) components).

stc Group and Ericsson have been longstanding partners, marked by milestones such as the successful deployment of one of the Kingdom’s first 5G networks in 2019. Under the MFA, stc will accelerate 5G expansion and the rollout of advanced technologies such as 5G Standalone, 5G Advanced, Massive MIMO, Ericsson Radio System products, cloud-native platforms and network management solutions.

Abdullah M. Alowini, Supply Chain VP at stc Group, said: “This long-term agreement with Ericsson reinforces stc’s commitment to driving digital transformation and innovation in Saudi Arabia. By leveraging advanced technologies, we aim to deliver cutting-edge connectivity that empowers our customers, accelerates enterprise innovation, and supports the Kingdom’s ambition to build a globally competitive digital economy.”

Håkan Cervell, Vice President and Head of Ericsson Saudi Arabia, says: “We know how committed stc Group is to ensure that Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 becomes a reality. We share that commitment and will continue to work closely and productively with stc to deliver digital infrastructure to drive innovation and economic competitiveness goals - both for stc as a valued customer and for the vital role they have to make Saudi Arabia Vision 2030 a reality.”

Through the expanded partnership, stc is positioned to drive new levels of innovation, efficiency, and entrepreneurship. With features such as 5G Standalone network slicing, stc will enable differentiated connectivity, to create a wide range of business opportunities and use cases across both consumer and enterprise segments in Saudi Arabia.

stc Group will also benefit from Ericsson’s Managed Services capabilities to optimize network performance.

The partnership also supports stc’s requirements for a scalable, resilient, and future-ready mobile network, advancing digital inclusion and next-generation technology adoption across the Kingdom.

The strengthened partnership scope aligns with stc Group’s long-term strategic vision, including 6G readiness and cognitive self-optimizing networks. It also reinforces stc’s role in advancing national priorities around digital infrastructure, public safety networks, and digital inclusion to increase national, regional and global competitiveness.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

