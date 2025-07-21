Dubai-based fintech Qlub has secured $30 million in a funding round jointly led by the UAE’s Shorooq and Germany’s Cherry Ventures.

The round also saw backing from the UAE’s Mubadala Investments, Abu Dhabi-listed e&, and Legend Capital of China.

The new capital will fuel Qlub’s international growth ambitions and enhance its digital product offerings.

Founded in 2021 by Eyad Alkassar and Mahmoud Fouz, Qlub enables diners to scan QR codes to browse menus, order meals, and make payments directly from their smartphones.

Qlub’s platform is currently used in more than 3,000 restaurants across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Brazil, Qatar, Kuwait, and South Korea.

While no financial details were disclosed, the startup said it facilitates transactions “worth several billion dollars annually and caters to millions of users each month”.

