Egypt and Kuwait reviewed promising investment opportunities in Egypt, especially in the field of seaports, dry ports, logistics zones, and industrial zones, according to a statement.

Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel El-Wazir met with Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah to discuss strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

The two officials also outlined plans to maximize and attract Kuwaiti investments to Egypt and explored ways to register Egyptian companies in the Tender Committee.

They also reviewed the developments in the Egyptian economy, lauding the government’s efforts to enhance the investment climate.

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi directed efforts to reinforce cooperation with Kuwait in all fields, according to El-Wazir.

El-Wazir added that a delegation of 17 Egyptian companies is interested in cooperating with the Kuwaiti side in implementing development and infrastructure projects planned by the Kuwaiti government.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).